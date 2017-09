CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is reportedly following a string of bomb threats in Clovis after last week’s deadly shooting inside the public library.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, agents are ready to help local law enforcement as needed.

The paper reports that 30 calls were reported August 30, and several more came in on Tuesday which caused temporary lockdowns and evacuations.

Authorities say if you get a call, stay on the line as long as possible and take notes.