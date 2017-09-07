Elliott in, Beckham apparently out for Giants-Cowboys opener

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) A month ago, the Dallas Cowboys figured to be without star running back Ezekiel Elliott for the opener while facing the New York Giants and dynamic receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Now it appears the opposite will be true.

Elliott, the 2016 NFL rushing leader as a rookie, is still facing a six-game suspension over a domestic violence case, but will play Sunday night because of the timing of an appeal that was rejected, and an ongoing court fight to try to overturn the NFL’s decision.