Cultural Atlas: Last Call for “Lines of Thought”

Spanning millennia, The British Museum’s touring exhibition of Lines of Thought is a once-in-a-lifetime event and it’s getting ready to depart from the New Mexico Museum of Art.

The show features sketches ranging from ancient Egyptian scribes to contemporary masters and all the masters in between. It gives the audience a rare opportunity to see the genius behind the works of Michelangelo, Picasso and Da Vinci before they developed their timeless works.

It also invites audiences to join in on the discussion by creating and sharing their own drawings. As Merry Sculley of the NM Museum of Art says, the craft of drawing is something we all can do.

The show closes in Santa Fe Sunday, September 17. For more information, visit www.NNArtMuseum.org.