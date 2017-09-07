Cowboys pick captains in Babe’s first inside slant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Dallas Cowboys have picked their captains as they get ready to face the New York Giants Sunday. Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett knows the value of captains on a football team.

“It’s just a great honor. It might be one of the greatest honors that an NFL player receives, by his peers, the guys he’s with everyday, his teammates. They chose them to lead that particular unit,” said Garrett. Six Cowboys are carrying the honor of Captains. Dan Bailey is captain from special teams. Sean Lee, Tyrone Crawford and Orlando Scandrick are the captains from defense.

The offense is represented by Jason Witten and Dak Prescott. “I mean it’s an honor just to be voted by my peers, my teammates, basically voted to lead,” said Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. “I mean it’s special. It’s something that I put among all my acknowledgements.”