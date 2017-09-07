Cleveland High students launch campaign to help Hurricane Harvey victims

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cleveland Storm are helping out storm victims in Texas.

The Cleveland High School student government has adopted Moore Elementary and Bridgeland High in Houston to help them recover from Hurricane Harvey.

The students at Cleveland High in Rio Rancho are holding several campaigns to help out. Thursday, they held a blood drive.

“It’s hard for us in New Mexico to realize what’s going on, but it’s definitely affected them and I know they want to step up and help in any way they can,” said Stacy Salinas, Cleveland High Activities Director.

The Cleveland students are also raising money for gift cards to give to the teachers at Bridgeland High, and are collecting k-5 books to give to Moore Elementary so they can rebuild their book collection in each classroom.