City to convert several downtown intersections into ‘two-way stops’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has finally decided what it will do with more than half-a-dozen intersections in downtown Albuquerque and it looks like drivers can say ‘goodbye’ to the traffic lights.

In October 2016, the city changed up nine intersections in downtown. Eight of the intersections used to have traffic signals. The city converted the last one, at Second Street and Silver, from a two-way stop to a four-way stop.

The city also included Silver Aveune at Third, but didn’t change the intersection and kept the traffic signal.

It paid nearly $17,000 for the initial study that recommended turning the nine intersections into four-way stops.

When the city made the changes it said it hoped to achieve four things: make the intersections more pedestrian friendly, slow down traffic, cut down on crashes and reduce wait times. However, it had to dish out another $20,000 to help determine if the four-way stops should stay or go.

This week, KRQE News 13 met with the city to find out the final decision.

“For the most part a lot of the intersections are going to change,” Melissa Lozoya said. “For example, along Silver, a lot of the four-way stops are going to be two-way stops.”

In fact, the only intersection that will remain a four-way stop along Silver is at Second Street. The Lead and Coal intersections at Eighth Street will also remain four-way stops.

Finally, the study recommended that seven out of the ten intersections should be converted to two-way stops.

“In areas where we had put a multi-way stop, the vehicular volume and the pedestrian volume did not warrant a multi-way stop,” Lozoya said. “In those instances, we want to follow the engineering study because it isn’t a safe situation to put in a multi-way stop when it’s not warranted.”

As for the two intersections along Roma Avenue, only the one at Fourth Street will covert to a two-way stop; the city decided to keep the intersection at Fifth a four-way stop and go against the recommendation.

The city said crews will start making the changes and they should be done within two months.

The city will still monitor the intersections, especially the ones converted to two-way stops. It wants to make sure crashes don’t increase.