Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Scattered storms will develop across the high terrain this afternoon. There’s a slight chance Albuquerque and Santa Fe could see a spot storm later today. The storm coverage will not be widespread, but central along with western New Mexico will be favored for the storm chances this afternoon and evening.

Storms will once again develop across the mountains of New Mexico on Friday before drier air takes over this weekend. Under the drier conditions on Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will heat back up.