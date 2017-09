ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and police are looking for a bank robber who is apparently a football fan.

A man wearing a Chicago Bears cap walked into the Bank of the West on Martin Luther King and Edith Thursday around 10 a.m.

He gave the teller a note who then handed him cash.

The suspect was last seen walking away on Walter Street.

If you have any information about the robbery or the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP and you could earn a reward.