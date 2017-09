ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say multiple lanes are blocked on I-25 southbound at Avenida Cesar Chavez due to a semi-truck rollover.

Three lanes of traffic are blocked at this time.

Drivers are asked to exit the freeway before Avenida Cesar Chavez.

No further information is available.

