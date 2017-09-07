All You Need To Know About 2017 New Mexico State Fair

The New Mexico State Fair is here for the next 11 days. Below is some quick information on everything you need to know about this year’s fair.

Hours

The 2017 New Mexico State Fair runs from September 7-17. Sunday to Thursday the fairs hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the fair is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Midway is open at 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Admission

Adults ages 12-64: $10

Seniors ages 65 and up: $7

Children ages 6-11: $7

Children ages 1-5: Free

Walgreens is also selling a Mega Pass which includes a carnival wrist band and gate admission for $28.

Ride Wristbands Prices:

Monday: $25

Tuesday: $12

Wednesday: $1 Admission and $1 Rides ($10 Minimum)

Thursday: $20

Friday-Sunday: $35

Discount Days

Thursday, September 7, 2017 • Law Enforcement Day – All certified law enforcement personnel with valid badge or ID are admitted free • $2 admission and $12 Ride Wristbands

Friday, September 8, 2017 • Firefighters Day – All firefighters with valid badge or ID are admitted free • Teacher Appreciation Weekend – All K – 12 teachers admitted free with a school issued ID

Saturday, September 9, 2017 • Teacher Appreciation Weekend – All K – 12 teachers admitted free with a school issued ID

Sunday, September 10, 2017 • Teacher Appreciation Weekend – All K – 12 teachers admitted free with a school issued ID

Monday, September 11, 2017 • Two Dollar Day! $2.00 Admission all day • $25 Ride Wristbands

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 • Military/Veteran’s Day – Free admission for all active & retired military with valid ID • $2 admission and $12 Ride Wristbands • Bonus Rodeo! The cost of admission into the fair gets you into Wrangler National Patriot Rodeo for free for general admission seats

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 • Dollar Day! $1.00 Admission all day • Dollar Rides! All rides $1.00 per ride, with a minimum purchase of 10 rides required

Thursday, September 14, 2017 • $20 Ride Wristbands

Parking Information

Parking at Gate 1 on Central offers $10 and $20 options.

Gate 8 on Louisana offers free parking.

Handicap parking is available at Gate 1 if you have a placard.

Park & Ride is available Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. The Park & Ride station will be located at the southwest lot of the Coronado Mall at San Pedro and Uptown. The service is free for those attending the New Mexico State Fair.

There is also off-site parking available at the Bank of the West Building at 5301 Central northeast on Sundays and Saturdays only from 10 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. Open air trams will transport people to the fair and back and will run until the fair closes. Attendees will be dropped off at the Gate 4 entrance.

The ABQ Ride is also offering service to the fair. Four bus routes, including two Rapid Rides will provide a direct ride to the fair.

For ABQ Ride Park and Ride Locations click here»

If you are interested in biking to the fair, EXPO New Mexico is offering patrons a secure “Bike Valet” option. The Bike Valet is located south of the Villa Hispana, via Gate 4 (San Pedro in between Copper and Lomas.) Bike riders are issued a ticket in order to retrieve their bicycle. The Bike Valet hours mirror the opening and closing schedule of the State Fair and all bikes that are not retrieved at closing will be stored overnight.

Click here for recommended bike routes map»

Concert and Rodeo Schedule

Friday, September 8, 2017: Aaron Lewis & Rank Lil’ Buckers at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Septemeber 9, 2017: Midland with Special Guest The Last Bandoleros & PRCA Xtreme Bulls at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, September 12, 2017: Wrangler Patriot Night PRCA Rodeo at 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday, September 13, 2017: Sawyer Brown & PRCA Rodoe at 6:45 p.m.

Thursday, September 14, 2017: KANSAS & PRCA Rodeo at 6:45 p.m.

Friday, September 15, 2017: Big & Rich and PRCA Rodeo at 6:24 p.m.

Saturday, September 16, 2017: Kenny Loggins & PRCA Rodeo at 6:45 p.m.

Sunday, September 17, 2017: PRCA Rodeo at 4 p.m.

For more information on ticket prices click here»