ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum turns 50 and it’s inviting the public to celebrate.

The municipally-owned museum opened on September 7, 1967, at the municipal airport.

Now it’s in the heart of Albuquerque’s old town displaying over 150,000 works of art.

Special events are scheduled for the museum’s anniversary starting at 10 a.m.

