Albuquerque BioPark welcomes new baby turtles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark has welcomed four new arrivals.

The zoo took in seven, rare Western River Cooter Turtles this summer — three males and four females.

Just a few days ago, four new Cooter Turtle babies hatched.

When they hatch, the turtles have a tooth just below their nostrils that helps them tear open the egg. It will fall out in the next couple of days.

The BioPark staff is working with the New Mexico Game and Fish Department to learn more about breeding this rare species.