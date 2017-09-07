Adoptable puppies – in costumes – melt the hearts of KRQE morning crew

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A national adoption event kicks off with a visit from some adorable foster dogs in party attire and the results are predictably precious.

The city’s first-ever “Homes for Dogs Project Adopt-a-thon” is happening on Saturday, September 9 at the Coldwell Banker office (Paseo and Wyoming) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Albuquerque’s Adopt-a-thon is part of Coldwell Banker’s national weekend of the Homes for Dogs Project. The goal nationwide is to help 20,000 dogs get adopted that weekend. Organizers here hope many will be in the Duke City.

The event is all for the love and well-being of frisky furballs who just want a home and family of their own. Representatives from animal shelters including the City of Albuquerque, Watermelon Ranch, Lapdog Rescue, K911, and the NM Dachshund Rescue will be on hand to match these adorable pups with new owners.

For more information on the event, visit their website.