Wildfire haze impacts San Juan Basin air quality

By Published:

DURANGO, Colo (KRQE)- Wildfires are impacting air quality in the San Juan Basin.

The smoke is also making into the Albuquerque area.

San Juan Basin officials say the smoke is from the intermountain west and Pacific Northwest wildfires that are affecting air quality.

Health officials warn that if smoke is thick, stay indoors or leave the affected area if possible.

Wednesday’s air quality levels in Albuquerque are acceptable, however, may cause issues for a number of people who are sensitive to air pollution according to the City of Albuquerque Air Quality Report.

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s