Wildfire haze impacts San Juan Basin air quality

DURANGO, Colo (KRQE)- Wildfires are impacting air quality in the San Juan Basin.

The smoke is also making into the Albuquerque area.

San Juan Basin officials say the smoke is from the intermountain west and Pacific Northwest wildfires that are affecting air quality.

Health officials warn that if smoke is thick, stay indoors or leave the affected area if possible.

Wednesday’s air quality levels in Albuquerque are acceptable, however, may cause issues for a number of people who are sensitive to air pollution according to the City of Albuquerque Air Quality Report.