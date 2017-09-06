Thieves trying to win big stealing lotto tickets may be in for a big surprise

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thieves have been trying to win big by playing the lottery but the stolen tickets they’re using will never pay off.

“It’s been happening in Albuquerque a lot,” said Yasin Kath.

Kath runs the Donut Mart on the corner of Gibson and Louisiana. He has only been working at the location for three months and already he’s been hit by crooks.

“Around 12:20, I got a call from security that somebody broke into it. Then I checked the camera,” said Kath.

On Monday night, Kath said two people drilled through the lock on his front door. When he looked through his surveillance, he saw two masked men run behind the counter and grab cigarettes. Just before they left, one guy rips the lottery ticket displays right off the counter.

“They were done within a minute, got all the stuff and got out. New Mexico Lottery just brought me new displays,” he said.

Kath is trying to keep his spirits up.

“It hurts,” he said.

Kath has been keeping an inventory of his lottery tickets after he had them stolen at his old location.

“It happened with me before and I was not doing it, unfortunately, but I have to pay the price for it so you learn from your mistakes,” he said.

As soon as he saw which tickets were gone, he called the New Mexico Lottery, something the lottery would like all businesses to do if it happens to them.

“They can block those tickets so they won’t be able to cash out,” said Kath.

Those hundreds of tickets that were stolen are now worth nothing. Stores have to buy the tickets from the lottery and they can cost thousands of dollars. If something happens to them, the store is out all that money.

“It’s really sad you know, we work hard, we try to build as a community,” said Kath.

The New Mexico Lottery said once the tickets are flagged, if someone tries to cash them in a message will pop up on the clerk’s screen to contact the New Mexico Lottery immediately. So far, they have not received any calls for the stolen tickets possibly being cashed in.