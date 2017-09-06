Texas officials admit to stealing dirt from New Mexico

OTERO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Texas officials admit to taking New Mexico’s dirt without permission for years but they’re not planning to pay us back.

KRQE News 13 told you last month that officials realized New Mexico dirt was being stolen near the New Mexico/Texas state line when they reviewed satellite pictures.

They quickly found out it was road crews from Texas who were responsible.

Hudspeth County officials say it is true, and they have been doing so since 2012.

Their attorney says they have also been maintaining the road there which he argues is fair compensation.

The New Mexico Land Commissioner is demanding they pay nearly $20,000 for the dirt.