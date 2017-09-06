Suspect in Baskin Robbins robbery identified

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has learned the identity of the man accused of throwing a rock through a window of a Baskin Robbins, injuring three employees.

It happened last Monday in Gallup.

Police say a man stole a sheet cake and ran out of the store.

Shortly after, officers say he threw a rock through a window, striking three employees.

One was taken to the hospital for injuries.

Police later arrested Darrell Deschene.

Detectives say Deschene admitted to throwing the rock and says it was because an employee took his bag.