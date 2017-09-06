State Police showcase special ops to public

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public got an inside look at special ops in New Mexico.

State Police held an event in Santa Fe Wednesday showcasing the people and equipment that are part of its specialty teams including the bomb squad, crime scene unit, tactical team and more.

“We wanted to outreach to the public. We want to make sure they know we’re here for them; that we have a lot of capabilities, that we can serve and protect New Mexico,” said Captain Jesse Williams of the NMSP Training Division.

Soon-to-be grads of the Lateral Recruit Acadamy were also there.

They and their families got to learn more about the different paths available for State Police officers.