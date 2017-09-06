September 6th Morning Rush: DACA decision sparks walkouts throughout Albuquerque

1. The six-month countdown for Congress to find a long-term plan to replace DACA is underway. The Trump Administration announced Tuesday it’s rescinding the program that granted deportation protections to an estimated 800,000 people brought illegally to the U.S. as children.

2. The family of an Albuquerque teen and her mom killed in a crash earlier this year is expected to soon receive a big settlement from an electrical company for its part in the crash. Police say Elexus Groves, and Paul Garcia were driving a stolen M Electric van when they ran from police and slammed into the car of Shaylee Boling and her mother Shaunna. Both died from their injuries. Police say the electric company’s van was left running in an employee’s driveway before it was stolen. Court documents show m-electric has agreed to settle at $1.5 million.

3. Most of us are waking up to a hazy sky as smoke from Pacific NW fires continues to be pulled in around high pressure anchored over the Great Basin.

4. Albuquerque’s mayoral election is less than four weeks away. KRQE news poll reveals as it stands 22 percent of voters we polled say they would choose State Auditor Tim Keller, which is twice as many as each of the next two candidates Dan Lewis and Brian Colon. However, 36 percent of registered voters say they are still undecided. Also a whopping 65 percent of voters we polled say crime is the most important issue.

5. Thanks to your generosity, more than $23,000 is heading toward the Hurricane Harvey disaster relief raised in Tuesday night’s KRQE Cares for Texas phone bank. KRQE Cares is teaming up with iHeart Radio, the American Red Cross, and other local businesses to collect bottled water and monetary donations at Smith’s on Paseo Del Norte and Wyoming.

Morning’s Top Stories