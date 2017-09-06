Santa Fe tech startup receives funding boost to expand operations

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- A local tech start up is getting a huge boost in funding that is giving them the chance double in size and expand operations.

It’s also putting them one step closer to being able to predict natural disasters such as the hurricanes pounding our coastlines right now.

Santa Fe based company, Descartes Labs, is a software company that basically compiles hundreds of thousands of satellite images of the earth and puts them up in the “cloud” for scientists to use.

They’re hoping that by making these images much more accessible, scientists will be able to predict quicker and easier.

“The vision for the company is to create a digital twin of the earth, model the earth so that you can go do these planetary level studies on,” said Mark Johnson, co-founder.

Descartes Labs recently received $30 million in venture capital and Johnson says it’s one of the largest in the history of New Mexico for a software startup.

The company is known for using satellite imagery technology to predict crop growth anywhere on earth months ahead of harvesting time.

Johnson says their technology has already been used to understand a number of trees cut down in the Amazon or corn production in South America.

Now, with their technology, companies are looking into predicting natural disasters and tracking mosquito borne illnesses.

“They’re doing massive, massive studies on this. So not just looking at a small area where a human could go draw boxes around the standing water but looking at a whole country over many years,” said Johnson.

The company says with the money, they’re going to be hiring aggressively, as they look to add another 40 people over the next year or two.

The company has grown from being inside of Los Alamos National Laboratory with just four employees to having offices in San Francisco, New York, and Santa Fe with 40 employees in less than three years.

