Police search for suspect who robbed Game Stop at gunpoint

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for the man who robbed an Albuquerque Game Stop at gunpoint.

It happened Monday at the store on Menaul and Juan Tabo. The suspect’s face was covered with a red bandana and sunglasses and he was wearing a black hat with a red “Gears of War” symbol on the front.

He was seen getting into a sliver Nissan Xterra with no license plate. A woman was also seen getting out of the vehicle right before the robbery.

If you have any information about the robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.

Game Stop and Crime Stoppers are offering a $2,000 reward.