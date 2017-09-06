Pet Of The Week: Juanito

Jazmin Estrada from New Mexico Animal Humane joined New Mexico Living to introduce us to your new four-legged forever friend Juanito and talk about microchipping.

Juanito is a mild mannered, loving friend who would be perfect for any family. There is also a free microchipping event on Saturday, September 9th from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Garcia Subaru North. The action continues on Saturday with Pints Planks & Pups class with YogaZo.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living