Officer arrested for DWI asks judge to dismiss charges

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An officer arrested and charged for driving drunk is now fighting it in court, arguing that police never had a good reason to pull him over in the first place.

The officer became the suspect three months ago in Pojoaque.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Las Vegas Police Officer Devin Adkins for drinking and driving.

Adkins denied it at first before later telling deputies that he drank two beers.

“So, here’s the thing, Mr. Adkins. You’re a police officer. You should know better…even if you have one beer, not to get behind the wheel,” a deputy told Adkins.

“Yes, sir,” he responded.

It seems Officer Adkins is now saying the same to the investigators on his case, that they should know better than to violate his Constitutional Rights.

Adkin’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the charges, saying the Pojoaque Police officer pulled Adkins over based only on “inadmissible hearsay and in violation of Defendant’s Fourth Amendment Constitutional Right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures.”

It started at the Camel Rock Casino where a bar manager wouldn’t serve Adkins after three beers, saying he was slurring his words and had bloodshot, watery eyes.

Adkins said he looked tired because he had just come off of working a 12-hour shift.

However, when security saw Adkins get behind the wheel, they alerted Tesuque Police.

Tesuque never caught him, but they requested help from Pojoaque.

So, a Pojoaque officer stopped him and, because he’s not Native American, that officer called Santa Fe County to take over.

“Did you see any reckless driving or anything?” the deputy asked the Pojoaque officer.

“No, I just took it as they knew that he was under the influence operating a motor vehicle,” the Pojoaque officer responded.

Adkins’ attorney pointed to that as evidence that the officer pulled Adkins over based on hearsay.

Adkins refused to do field sobriety tests, but the incident report cited surveillance video, witnesses and what officers witnessed themselves.

“I believe he’s under the influence. His eyes are super bloodshot and watery. You could smell the odor of alcohol,” the officer on scene said.

City of Las Vegas Spokesperson Lee Einer told KRQE News 13 that Adkins is still on paid leave.

He is charged with DWI and the negligent use of a deadly weapon because he is also accused of having his department-issued gun with him in the car while intoxicated.