New Mexico Attorney General joins lawsuit against Pres. Trump to protect DACA program

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorney General Hector Balderas has joined a coalition of Attorney Generals who have filed a lawsuit to protect DACA recipients in New Mexico and across the United States.

The suit was filed Wednesday afternoon in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

It states that the Equal Protection clause of the Constitution has been violated by the Trump Administration.

“I filed suit against President Trump and his administration to protect DACA because Dreamers are just as American as First Lady Melania Trump,” Attorney General Hector Balderas said in a press release. “President Trump cannot continue compromising the safety of our communities and our nation, or putting the security of thousands of New Mexicans who contribute to our classrooms, public safety and economy at risk.”

Wednesday, attorney generals from Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington filed the lawsuit.

Tuesday the Trump administration announced that they would be rescinding the DACA program.

Read Lawsuit Here» 

