Neighbors: Sewage business operating out of Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just south of I-40 off Wyoming, neighbors say a sewage business is operating out of two homes.

“It’s unimaginable. It’s horrible. It’s nauseating. Everyone in the house gets sick,” said a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous.

When KRQE News 13 visited the property, there were two large septic trucks backed up to the backyard. One of the trucks has “Discount Pumping” with the phrase, “Septic pump starting at $179.99” written on it.

Neighbors say they can usually smell the trucks, but at least three or four times a week the stench becomes unbearable.

“We’ve seen them backing their trucks in there and as soon as they back their trucks in, the smell will start, it’ll abate, they’ll back one truck out, another truck will back in and here it goes again,” said the neighbor.

Neighbors say this ritual began at least three months ago, and around that time they also noticed a lot of construction on that property.

“They did a lot of construction over there and it looked like they were just, you know, working on the yard or what have you. There was a lot of digging going on, but since the construction, we’ve seen them backing their trucks in there and as soon as they back their trucks in, the smell will start,” said the neighbor.

“We think they’re pumping the sewage back into the city’s sewage system,” said the neighbor.

This business is breaking several city rules.

First, it is illegal to operate a business out of your home without the proper permits. Also according to one of the ordinances, there cannot be “external evidence of the activity, including, but not limited to, the parking of commercial vehicles, inordinate vehicular traffic, outside storage, noise, dust, odors, noxious fumes or other nuisances emitted from the premises.”

The city’s Planning Department said that ordinance applies to vehicles or anything on the property. If vehicles are parked on the road, that falls under a different department.

According to the Albuquerque Water Utility Authority code, you must dispose sewage at an “approved facility,” and disposing at an “unauthorized site is illegal, and can result in civil fines and possible criminal penalties.”

Both departments are looking into this business.

There is no online record of “Discount Pumping” in Albuquerque or surrounding areas. The phone number on the truck, 505-417-5525, is a non-working number.