Neighbors complain about speeding along 7 Bar Loop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a busy street that’s a key shortcut for commuters but it’s also very inviting for speeders and people who live there are tired of it.

The City of Albuquerque has been getting complaints about 7 Bar Loop say people go well over the 30 mph speed limit.

“Some cars I would say go around like 50 mph maybe even 60 but it just depends,” said Oscar Velasquez, who lives along 7 Bar Loop.

Neighbors here say the speeding is a safety hazard especially since Seven Bar Elementary is on the road with a lot of students walking to and from school every day.

People say even with pedestrians and speed limits signs along the road, it hasn’t helped in slowing down the drivers.

The three quarter mile stretch of 7 Bar Loop gets really busy during rush hour as drivers use it to cut between Ellison to Coors.

The Department of Municipal Development conducted a speed study after getting complaints from neighbors.

“Speeds are a little higher through the corridor so there are some alternatives we came up with, primarily striping,” said Melissa Lozoya with DMD.

In that study, the city decided that striping will include narrowing the lanes and adding a bike lane. The city says any other option to help slow down traffic would be too expensive.

A timeline for when that project will start still hasn’t been set. The city still wants input from neighbors before making a final decision.