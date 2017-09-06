Mobile laundromat to aid Hurricane Harvey victims

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of New Mexicans have come up with a very innovative way to help victims of Hurricane Harvey, one wash at a time.

“If we have a four man team, we can run laundry 24 hours a day,” said Kyle Bueermann, New Mexico Baptist Disaster Relief coordinator.

An Alamogordo man named Jim Ahrens came up with the idea of a mobile laundry truck years ago, but that vision never became a reality.

“He drew it all up on paper and unfortunately he passed away before it was able to be built,” Bueermann explained.

That’s when members of his church stepped in.

“Some men took his plans and that’s how this trailer came to be,” he said.

The converted trailer has four washers and five dryers.

“It’s a self-running unit. We can run off of a power supply where we can actually tap into a power pole or we can run off of a generator,” Bueermann said.

Ready to help out those affected by Hurricane Harvey, the laundry truck will be deploying on its first mission Thursday and a few volunteers will be tagging along.

“My wife and I will be taking the trailer down and setting it up and operating it for probably two weeks,” said Clayton Murphy, volunteer.

Murphy, a Ruidoso resident, knows what it’s like to be caught in the middle of a disaster.

“In 2012, the Little Bear Fire happened and I’d been living in Ruidoso for about two years, and I was evacuated from my home,” Murphy said.

He got help back then and wants to pay it forward. Wanting to know what the people in yellow shirts were all about, Murphy started asking and now he’s ready to do laundry for those in need.

“When I saw what was going on I just wanted to be a part of it,” Murphy said.

Southern Baptist Disaster Relief is still looking for volunteers. They plan to keep the trailer on the road until December 1.

