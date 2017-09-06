Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

It’s been awhile since high-pressure shifted to our east and opened up the moisture door from the south. However, that’s what’s going to happen Thursday and Friday. The high is on the move now and will continue to head east to the next few days. Scattered to occasionally widespread showers will be possible especially over mountain sections. The storm chance diminishes over the weekend as the high shifts back overhead.

