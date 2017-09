ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A burglar’s plot was thwarted Wednesday morning after police say he tried to break into a home near Tramway and Menaul.

APD says the burglar tried to get in through a window but was met by the homeowner and ran off.

Police rushed to the scene and saw the suspect running through backyards.

They surrounded the area and released the K-9 unit.

Police say the man was arrested in a backyard on Towner.

There has been no word yet on his identity.