Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast



WEDNESDAY: Most of us are waking up to a hazy sky as smoke from Pacific NW fires continues to be pulled in around high pressure anchored over the Great Basin. Afternoon sky conditions will favor a mix of sun and clouds with spotty to scattered storms possible over the northern and western high terrain. Temperatures will climb to near seasonal averages in most areas – expect highs to top out in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

THURSDAY: A slight increase in storm coverage will favor northern and western NM with a few spotty to scattered storms expected in central NM as well. Temperatures in the ABQ-metro will warm to the mid- to upper 80s – 70s, 80s and 90s expected statewide.