In The Kitchen: Indigo Crow’s NY Strip

Chef Tony Saccoccia from Indigo Crow joined New Mexico Living to make a NY strip and talk about the upcoming Duke It Out challenge.
The New York Strip dinner is now available at the restaurant and is perfect for anyone with a big appetite. Tony is one of the nine chefs competing in the upcoming Duke It Out Challenge, on September 27th.
The dinner includes:
10oz strip
Whipped potatoes
Gorgonzola Cheese
Heirloom tomatoes
Demi-glaze
Shallots
For more information, visit their website.
