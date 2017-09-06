In The Kitchen: Indigo Crow’s NY Strip

Chef Tony Saccoccia from Indigo Crow joined New Mexico Living to make a NY strip and talk about the upcoming Duke It Out challenge.

The New York Strip dinner is now available at the restaurant and is perfect for anyone with a big appetite. Tony is one of the nine chefs competing in the upcoming Duke It Out Challenge, on September 27th.

The dinner includes:

10oz strip

Whipped potatoes

Gorgonzola Cheese

Heirloom tomatoes

Demi-glaze

Shallots

For more information, visit their website.

