How the decision to rescind DACA affects recipients

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A day after the Trump administration announced its decision to rescind the DACA program, thousands of New Mexican DACA recipients face an uncertain future.

The next several months will be extremely important for the hundreds of thousands of people who stand to lose their deferred action status. That includes about 7,400 New Mexicans.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will no longer accept any initial applications, meaning people who apply for DACA for the first time will be rejected.

USCIS says it will make decisions on a case by case basis for renewal requests made as of Tuesday. That includes people who are already DACA recipients and have already sent in their request for renewal.

Deferred action from deportation and employment authorization cards expired every two years under the DACA program.

People whose DACA status expires between now and March 5, can still apply for renewal but must do so by October 5.

For full details on how DACA recipients are affected, click here.