Grandparents raising grandchildren have the support of community alliance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One of the hidden consequences of the nation-wide opioid epidemic is an increase in the numbers of grandparents or other kin raising children. Fortunately, there is a support network to help.

The demands facing kinship caregivers are enormous and the challenges of providing the services are daunting: Statistics 2016 estimates there are approximately 29,000 children living with kinship caregivers in NM without a parent in the home. 64,130 children under 18 live in homes where the householders are grandparents or other relatives. 21.7% of kinship families live below the poverty line, and 25.1% of caregivers have a disability. Only 57% of kinship caregivers work and 39.5% are over the age of 60.

The Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Community Alliance announces its 3rd annual Parenting the Second Time Around event on September 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Westside Community Center, located at 1250 Isleta Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105.

The focus of this year’s event is addressing the challenging issues facing kinship families, specifically; our presenter will highlight how substance abuse and the opioid epidemic has impacted kinship families and our community. The event will feature a rich resource fair with many agencies offering information and support for kinship families. Free childcare, a light lunch and Spanish translation will be available to participants.

For more information on the event or services, visit their website.

