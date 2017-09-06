Ezekiel Elliott 6-game suspension upheld, will play Sunday

The ruling on Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's appeal hearing came Tuesday evening as arbitrator Harold Henderson decided that the six-game suspension handed down by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stands.

However, the NFL had declared earlier that no matter what Henderson's decision was, Elliott is eligible to play in Sunday night's season opener against the New York Giants. At this point, Elliott's suspension would start in week two when Dallas visits the Denver Broncos.

Elliott, his defense team and NFL representatives were in a federal courtroom in Sherman at an injuction hearing filed by last year's league leading rusher, the NFL folks told the presiding judge of Elliott being able to play Sunday. The hearing was wrapping up when Henderson's ruling came down.

The Cowboys second-year back is trying to have the court throw out his six-game suspension imposed on him for an alleged domestic violence incident with an ex-girlfriend in July of 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. The NFL is trying to have that case dismissed.

Judge Amos Mazzant III, stated that will rule on the court procedings by 5:00pm on Friday.

Elliott's team realeased a statement after the arbitrator's ruling saying they plan to continue to fight his decision in court.