Early September in the Duke City is packed with fun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Another fun-packed week in ABQ features the popular TEDxABQ talks, giant beer pong and the 79th Annual State Fair.

This week in Albuquerque is full of adventure for the entire family including the following events:

Ranked as one of the top 10 state fairs in the nation, the New Mexico State Fair includes exhibits and musical performances as well as Indian and Spanish villages all in the heart of Albuquerque. Visitors can explore art, agriculture, animals, entertainment, food, carnival rides, exhibits and shopping at one of the largest state fairs in the country. Date and Time: Thursday, September 7 through Sunday, September 17, Sunday-Thursday 10 a.m.- 9 p.m., Friday- Saturday 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Spice up your day at the 13th Annual Salsa Fiesta in Historic Old Town where you get to choose who has the best salsa in the city. Watch as competitors make fresh salsa on site and grab a free tasting pass to vote for the best one. Browse the local shops and restaurants and explore the history of Old Town. Enjoy free kids’ activities and dance to music from local salsa bands. Saturday, September 9 from 12 p.m. to 7p.m. Admission is free.

Nights at the Museum: Wild Dancing & Music: Enjoy a dancing lesson. Learn swing and two-step. All museum exhibits will be open including the latest temporary exhibit Wild Music: Sounds & Songs of Life: Whales compose, bullfrogs chorus, songbirds greet the dawn, and people everywhere sing and dance. Date and Time: Friday, September 8 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Location: New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science

Seasons of Growth Gardening Class:This month participants will learn how to save fresh foods for the winter through a canning workshop led by Tiana Suazo of Taos Pueblo. Tiana is an inspired young Pueblo farmer who grows her own food and has developed skills like canning during her time as a community intern with Ogallala Commons. Participants will each select their veggies to can and take home a jar of canned goodies. Want to get involved in the gardening but skip the workshop? Everyone is invited to participate in an hour of volunteer work from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Space is limited. Date and Time: Sunday, September 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. Suggested donation: $5.

Green Day in concert. Green Day is an American punk rock band that was formed in East Bay, California in 1986 by lead vocalist and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong and bassist Mike Dirnt. Green Day has won five Grammy Awards, and their stage adaptation of American Idiot was nominated for three Tony Awards and won two. The group has sold more than 85 million records worldwide, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April 2015. Monday, September 11, 7 p.m. at the Isleta Amphitheater. Price: $49.50-$89.50

The Beastly Bash: Grown Up Games and Grub provides the opportunity to party like an adult and play like a kid at the ABQ BioPark Zoo. Featuring giant beer pong, pin ball, pedal boats, a rock climbing wall, corn hole, and so much more, this 21+ event is a must-attend for everyone looking to have a great time in Albuquerque’s coolest venue. Date and Time: Saturday, September 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Price: $27-$37.

TEDxABQ 2017 will feature 18 remarkable homegrown ideas from New Mexico’s most passionate engineers, entrepreneurs, doctors, scientists, artists, activists, and community members. For the eighth year in a row, TEDxABQ’s main event will be filled with live talks, stirring performances, and interactive experiences. This year’s speakers will tackle our aging electrical grid, access to clean water in the poorest communities in America, the role of impulse control in predicting future crime, the benefits of ostrich farming, the use of mindfulness in the armed services, the next generation of wearable technology and much more. Date and Time: Saturday, September 9 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

For more information on these events or others, visit the ABQ 365 website.