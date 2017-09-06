Cowboys' Prescott, Elliott on to Year 2 as suspension looms

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott have quite a first act to follow as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and league rushing leader for the team that finished with the best record in the NFC.

Losing to Green Bay in their playoff debut makes it easy for the quarterback-running back duo of the Dallas Cowboys to say they’re looking for more in the 15th season for tight end Jason Witten, following receiver Dez Bryant’s first full offseason since his All-Pro year of 2014.

“For me it’s only one year in,” Prescott said. “It’s only one year with this offense. There’s things I can guarantee you 15-year veteran Jason Witten wants to get better at.