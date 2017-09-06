Cowboys happy to have Elliott, prepared to play without him

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Ezekiel Elliott practiced fully Wednesday for the first time since leaving the Dallas Cowboys for a lengthy – and ultimately unsuccessful – appeal of his six-game suspension over a domestic violence case.

The star running back will play in the opener at home against the New York Giants on Sunday night essentially because of the timing of arbitrator Harold Henderson’s decision. Henderson backed the NFL process that concluded Elliott used physical force last summer against his girlfriend at the time in Ohio.

So the Cowboys move forward knowing they will have the 2016 NFL rushing leader in Week 1, but prepared that Elliott won’t be back until Week 9 after that.