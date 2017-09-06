City council to vote on bill that makes Mayor’s office accountable for hiring APD officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors are voting on a push to give the Albuquerque Police Department everything it needs to become fully staffed and stay that way.

It comes in a bill that would make the mayor’s office accountable for hiring police officers.

The goal is to hire one thousand officers, but after the last graduating class, city officials say APD is still 150 officers short.

Wednesday the council is set to take final action on a bill some believe could help fill the shortage.

Councilors Don Harris and Ken Sanchez sponsored the bill that would order the Mayor to make fully staffing the police department his top priority.

That means proposing to the council programs and salary levels that are sufficient to make that happen.

The ordinance indicates the city would hire an outside firm to conduct independent studies surrounding staffing numbers, recruiting and pay levels every five years starting next July.

APD has released videos trying to lure more officers and the mayor’s office has also said that hiring officers has always been a top priority.

Councilor Harris says those videos aren’t doing enough and the city’s inability to sign on enough officers might mean it needs to better compensate them.

The mayor’s office says it takes close to 1,300 applications just to recruit a class of 25 cadets.

The meeting is set for 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers.

Harris and Sanchez sponsored another bill together, in April, requiring APD to have 1,200 officers, but it was voted down.