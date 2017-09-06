Burrell is ready to make his mark on Lobo Football

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobos cornerback Jalin Burrell is not short on confidence or talent. The 6-foot, 195 pound junior from Riverside, California says he patterns his game after Deon Sanders and Patrick Peterson.

“I think those are the two most explosive and play making guys that have ever played the position,” said Burrell. “They can play offense, defense, special teams, do it all, help their team out in any way possible. I feel like I see a lot of myself in them. I just try to take little bits and pieces from their game and emulate it into mine and see what I come out with.”

Burrell came to New Mexico from Moorpark Junior College in California. The Lobos beat Colorado, Iowa State, Tulsa and a host of other schools for his services.

In his first game as a Lobo, Burrell had five tackles and a team high three pass breakups as the Lobos defeated Abilene Christian 38-14 last Saturday. The competition will get a little stiffer in the second game. The Lobos will face a much improved rival in New Mexico State Saturday.

Aggies running back Larry Rose III is healthy and quarterback Tyler Rogers has a new target in 6-foot-6 redshirt senior Jaleel Scott who put on a show in a loss at Arizona State. Scott had an amazing highlight reel catch. It was one of eight catches in a night that he had 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Burrell and the Lobos will have to find a way to slow him down.

“I feel like we are on the right track. We are competitive,” said Burrell. “We have a high motor right now. A lot of guys that have been here are teaching the guys about the rivalry that haven’t been here. I think by Friday we will be all geared up and ready to go.”

The Aggies also believe they will be ready to go as they try to make it two wins in a row over the Lobos.

“Two in a row would be good great in the rivalry game obviously, but we need a win just to get us jump started,” said Aggies Head Football Coach Doug Martin. “We’ve gotten off to a pretty good start here. We’ve shown a lot of improvement, but you have to win games. We need a win to get this season going.”

The Aggies and Lobos will meet at Dreamstyle Stadium at 6:05 p.m. Saturday. The game will also be broadcast on Facebook Live.