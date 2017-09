ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Brynn the hippo is waking up in his new home Wednesday morning.

Brynn was born at the Albuquerque BioPark two years ago.

Last week, the 1,200-pound hippo was moved to the San Antonio zoo.

He will be off exhibit in San Antonio for a few weeks so he can get fully adjusted.

Once he adjusts, he will get to meet Uma the hippo, who also happens to be his grandmother.

The zoo will also give him a new name.