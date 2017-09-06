Bernalillo County latest to sue opioid makers over marketing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s most populous county is taking the lead of one of its smallest in planning to sue opioid manufacturers over marketing practices officials say have led to soaring numbers of overdoses.

Bernalillo County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to sue the drug-makers. The move comes just days after Mora County became the state’s first local government to sue in hopes of collecting cash from pharmaceutical companies.

Bernalillo Commission Chair Debbie O’Malley says in a statement that her county has been heavily impacted by the opioid crisis, with increasing crime related to opioid addiction and related policing costs. The county will seek changes in marketing and prescribing practices as well as cash to help cover its higher costs.

Mora County sued 20 of the largest drugmakers last week on similar grounds.