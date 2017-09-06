ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former WBA Light Middleweight champ Austin Trout is hungry for another world title and he hopes he has the goods to take the IBF Light Middleweight title from champion Jarrett Hurd.

The two men spoke about the upcoming scrap at Wednesday’s kickoff press conference for their October 14 showdown at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“He could have taken a much easier fight which is mandatory,” said Trout. “So shout out to him for taking this fight. I appreciate that, but with that said he messed up. I’m leaving this ring with this belt and with that zero come October 14.”

Hurd responded at the podium by saying, “I definitely have been training to catch a Trout.”

Hurd is 20-0 in the ring. The fight against Trout will be his first title defense. Trout is 30-3 and has plans on going after all the belts in the light middleweight division.

“If I can rise to the top as cream does, as I like to do, you are going to find out that I am the best junior middleweight in this game,” said Trout. “In the words of mean Joel Osteen, these guys got to get off my boat and leave those belts behind because I’m coming for them.”