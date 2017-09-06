Around Town: Music at SOMOS ABQ

Our around town expert, Howie Kaibel from Yelp Albuquerque and Stephen Segura, Music Director at the Historic El Rey Theater, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the music we can expect to hear at the SOMOS ABQ celebration.

There’s expected to be a lot happening on the streets of downtown Albuquerque on September 23rd, including some terrific music, vendors, food and family activities. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living