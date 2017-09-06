APD advertises Labor Day checkpoints that never happened



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police advertised throughout the Labor Day weekend that officers were going to crack down on drunk drivers with additional patrolling and DWI checkpoints — checkpoints that never happened.

KRQE News 13 asked APD spokesperson Celina Espinoza for the number of arrests made at the checkpoints over the weekend. She initially said it would “take a week” to get those numbers. She later admitted APD canceled its checkpoints.

The department even made reference to the busy three-day weekend in its news release sent out Friday. APD called the weekend “one of the deadliest holidays for drunk-driving crashes.”

In that same release, the department said it would have more officers on the streets and hold “DWI checkpoints.”

APD gave the public the same warning on its city website.

“We decided that the checkpoints wouldn’t be the most beneficial use of resources and we decided just to use saturation hot spots alone,” Officer Tanner Tixier said.

Officer Tixier said things like social media and navigation apps have put a dent in the effectiveness of DWI checkpoints.

“If you look five to ten years ago, we were averaging 20 to 30 arrests per checkpoint,” he said. “If you look at some of the releases we put out recently, we’re lucky if we get ten arrests at a checkpoint.”

In regards to the scheduled checkpoints, Officer Tixier said plans changed, but he didn’t say when. He only said that lieutenants in the DWI unit canceled them.

However, that didn’t stop the person responsible for running APD’s Facebook page from posting about it. Sunday, APD reminded people once again on Facebook about the checkpoints.

“Was it misleading? Not intentionally, but it ended up being that way, yes,” Officer Tixier said. “But again, we didn’t think it would be smart to then to come back and tell people, that DWI checkpoint? Just kidding, we’re not having one of those. We saw no benefit to that.”

Linda Atkinson with the DWI Resource Center disagrees.

“If they canceled the checkpoints, it’s okay, only if they were doing the special saturation and getting some of the impaired drivers off the road,” she said. “It is extremely troubling to me when you think you can get away with high visibility by advertising something you’re not doing. Huge disservice to the community.”

However, Officer Tixier said that doesn’t mean officers weren’t out patrolling and looking for drunk drivers.

“We’re re-evaluating whether (checkpoints) are as effective as they used to be or effective at all, and we stand by that,” he said.

KRQE News 13 asked about those saturation patrols over the weekend, but APD didn’t have numbers on how many people were arrested for DWI.

New Mexico State Police held six checkpoints statewide as well as saturation patrols. They arrested 30 drunk drivers over the weekend.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office did not hold any checkpoints, but said officers arrested five drunk drivers from Friday to Saturday.