Western wildfires haze hits Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As wildfires continue to burn across western parts of the United States, New Mexico skies are now seeing the effect.

In Northern California, a fire has already destroyed 72 homes and forced evacuations for about 2,000 people.

On Sunday in Montana evacuations in Glacier National Park were underway as wind gusts drove the blaze across the park.

According to the New Mexico Environmental Public Health Tracking, a few tips to protect yourself on smokey days include staying inside, avoid using spray air fresheners and advises to not vacuum because it stirs up particles in your home.

Smoke filled air may cause the following:

Coughing

Scratchy Throat

Irritated Sinuses

Headaches

Stinging Eyes

Runny nose

