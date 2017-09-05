Video: Teens hold man accused of trying to carjack them for officers

Related Coverage Police arrest man accused of trying to carjack three football players

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released video shows the moments officers arrived on scene after four high school teens said they beat up a man who tried to carjack them back in August.

In August, 21-year-old Angelo Martinez was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

Albuquerque police said Martinez tried to carjack the four teens after football practice and held them at gun point. The boys fought back, beat him up, and when police got there, Martinez played the victim.

I was trying to get out and they kept hitting me,” Martinez said.

APD said it all started when Martinez asked the teens for a ride after they left football practice. The boys told police they agreed, but said Martinez kept changing the location. When they finally pulled over, they said he pulled a gun on them and ordered them out of the SUV.

Instead of letting him go, they fought back and called police. When officers arrived, two of the teens were holding Martinez halfway out of the driver side window.

“I’m going to die,” he told police.

Officers ended up separating the teens in order to get their stories. Martinez was taken to the hospital and treated before he was taken to jail.

Police discovered the gun Martinez used was fake. He told officers the teens jumped him and wouldn’t let him go when they saw his gun.

However, police found a ski mask and a note on Martinez that read, “Give me the keys to your whip (car) and nobody gets hurt.”

Martinez was released from jail nearly a week later.