Video: Police car pins woman to ground after chase involving Majestic Howard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Suspected car thief Majestic Howard has been at the center of a lot of high-profile cases, but while combing through his past KRQE News 13 discovered a startling arrest video.

A PIT maneuver ended a 20-minute chase going west on I-40 last year near Grants before the three people in the stolen truck finally made their way out.

Dash cam video shows a State Police officer take a passenger down as another officer’s car rolls toward them. State Police Chief Pete Kassetas says in this high-stress situation, an officer jumped out of his patrol car without putting it in park.

Officers had been after the driver, Majestic Howard, for miles. Video shows him going over a median to try and get away. Later, the truck is in the wrong lane, going against traffic and swerving.

Howard has made the news before for dangerous driving. He was involved in a stolen truck chase, which ended in a crash. Howard was also shot in the head by someone who accused him of stealing his car, and only a month after that nearly deadly wound, Albuquerque Police arrested him for stealing a bait car.

In the video of the 2016 encounter uncovered by KRQE News 13, State Police sent Howard’s passenger to the hospital after police say the patrol car rolled over her left leg, pinning her to the ground.

Video shows when the officer looked up and realized what was going on before jumping out of the way. Police did not arrest the woman for any crime, and say she was not seriously hurt.

State Police say they reviewed the incident and “handled it internally.” They would not say if any officers were disciplined since it’s a personnel matter.

The charges against Howard were dropped in this case because he was found incompetent to stand trial.