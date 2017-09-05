Video: Albuquerque man denies driving drunk and crashing SUV

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is accused of drunkenly driving his car onto a curb and into a tree, then trying to walk away, but witnesses weren’t going to let him get away with it, so they stopped him.

Albuquerque Police found Juan Acosta laying on the ground in the middle of the street in August after they got a call about someone crashing a car into a tree.

Police say Acosta was drunk and drove his Dodge SUV into a curb near 9th and Roma, on the edge of downtown. However, Acosta denies he was behind the wheel or drunk.

Even though Acosta insists he’s innocent, people who saw what happened say it was all him.

According to the criminal complaint, Acosta tried to run away from the scene after he crashed his SUV. A group of people jumped on top of him to try to keep him from escaping, but Acosta tried to put the blame on those good samaritans.

Police then told Acosta he’s going to be arrested, and that’s when he threatened officers.

“If you arrest me, you better arrest him because I know my rights! I know my f***ing rights! So if he’s not there, I got a lawsuit,” he said.

Even as Acosta is being handcuffed, he continues to tell officers he’s innocent.

Police say Juan Acosta already had five DWI convictions before that crash, which makes this a felony case.

Acosta is still waiting trial from a DWI arrest back in March. Police say in that case, he was driving drunk downtown with his music blaring.