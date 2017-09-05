Texas man accused of stealing thousands from New Mexico businesses

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Texas man is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from New Mexico small businesses.

Donald Griffin of Fort Worth is facing seven counts of embezzlement for allegedly taking money meant to build a Lovington apartment complex for himself.

Housing has gotten tight in southeastern New Mexico with the oil boom. During construction of a new complex, investigators say Griffin, the general contractor, pocketed money meant for the New Mexico subcontractors totaling more than $400,000.

Investigators say there were 18 victims plus the developers. He faces up to 43 years in prison and could have to pay restitution.