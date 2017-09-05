Texas man accused of stealing thousands from New Mexico businesses

By Published:

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Texas man is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from New Mexico small businesses.

Donald Griffin of Fort Worth is facing seven counts of embezzlement for allegedly taking money meant to build a Lovington apartment complex for himself.

Housing has gotten tight in southeastern New Mexico with the oil boom. During construction of a new complex, investigators say Griffin, the general contractor, pocketed money meant for the New Mexico subcontractors totaling more than $400,000.

Investigators say there were 18 victims plus the developers. He faces up to 43 years in prison and could have to pay restitution.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s