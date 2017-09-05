Students across Albuquerque stage walkouts in response to DACA decision

Related Coverage Trump rescinding DACA program protecting young immigrants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – President Trump is ending the DACA program, which shielded an estimated 800,000 people brought to America illegally as children from deportation.

High school and college students staged walkouts across Albuquerque to protest the president’s decision.

Civic Plaza is the final rally spot for protesters who have been staging walkouts on Albuquerque campuses Tuesday.

“Immigrants are allowed here. You do have a right to be here. No matter where you come from, you have a right to be who you are,” said Albuquerque High student, Rowan Ortega.

It all began at the University of New Mexico as hundreds of students left class and began marching to a rally point along Central just outside of the bookstore.

After the rally, the walkouts didn’t end there. Students at high schools started their walkouts after lunch.

Students at Albuquerque High, Highland and Rio Grande were chanting and trying to deliver their message to drivers as they passed by.

A lot of the students are not DACA recipients, but they know plenty of kids who are.

“To me it feels like it takes away their opportunities,” said Highland High student, Jasmina Martinez.

“Speak up, be out there. You have to be able to protest and put your voice out there. You have to be willing to be active,” Rowan Ortega said.

The protests were organized by the New Mexico Dream Team and the New Mexico Dreamers in Action.

So far, the protests have remained peaceful.

Albuquerque Public Schools also used their Facebook page to let students know if they skipped class to protest it would be counted as an unexcused absence.

The DACA decision affects about 7,400 New Mexicans.

